State adds sixth class for some high school sports

High school teams could be competing in six playoff classifications instead of five starting with the 2023-24 season, a move that increases the number of state titles but creates some logistical challenges for state tournaments.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association on Wednesday approved the move for six sports — baseball, softball, boys basketball, girls basketball, boys soccer and girls soccer. Each sport will have the right to decide, on its own, whether to stick with the current five-class alignment or bump up to six classes.

Moving to six classes would reduce the number of teams competing for titles in each class. It would also lessen the difference in school size between the largest and smallest schools of each class.

A move to six classes, if approved by each sport, means four more teams in each sport will qualify for the state final four. State tournaments will either have to cram more games into their schedule, use more venues or spread out games over a longer time span.

Glens Falls athletic director Chip Corlew, who oversees the State Boys Basketball Tournament at Cool Insuring Arena, said he doesn't anticipate a problem hosting an expanded field. He anticipates the three additional games could be handled over the current three-day time frame, all on the CIA court.

"I think from a tournament perspective, we'll be able to run it," he said. "We'll figure it out."

The boys tournament is beginning a three-year run in Glens Falls. The contact ends with the 2023-24 season, when the new six-class format could be in its first year.

The NYSPHSAA Executive Committee approved the six-class option by a 15-7 vote on Wednesday at its quarterly meeting. The change will only affect the six sports that have 501 or more teams eligible for state championships. Football and girls volleyball, for instance, will remain with a five-class structure and ice hockey will keep a two-division structure.

The six classes would reduce the difference in school size between the largest and smallest schools in each class. The proposal was rejected several years ago, but had been under study again during the past year.

Currently, high school teams in the most popular sports compete in five classes for sectionals and state competition — classes AA, A, B, C and D. A sport that chooses to change to six classes would add an AAA division for the largest schools. Other classes would be adjusted so that the range of school sizes would be smaller than they are currently.

Such a move would benefit a school that's on the small side for its current classification. But other schools might end up with opponents that used to play in a larger class.

Queensbury, for instance, could end up in a new AA division that includes more Suburban Council schools that are too small to play in the AAA class.

"It potentially could significantly strengthen competition without our classification," Queensbury athletic director Rich Keys said.

Corlew said the Foothills Council, as a league, was against the move to six classes.

Also Wednesday, the NYSPHSAA voted down a proposal to limit attendance to 4,999 at the state boys basketball and wrestling tournaments. If passed, that would have eliminated the need to require vaccines for entry.

Sectional competition begins later this month for winter sports teams.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.