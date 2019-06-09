{{featured_button_text}}

WHITEHALL — Joe Stanek of Hoosick Falls and Amanda Fowle of Weymouth, Mass. were the top runners in the half-marathon portion of the Sasquatch Half Marathon and 5K on Saturday.

Stanek was the top runner overall in one hour, 17 minutes, 17 seconds. Randall Cannell was second, more than 13 minutes behind Stanek, and Bob Radliff was third.

Fowle was the first female runner in 1:45:02, followed by Kim Scott and Liz Weir.

Brian Borden of Altamont was the top runner in the 5K in 20:53, followed by Randy Watkins. Jacqueline Boyce of Schaghticoke was the top female runner with Caloe Rehm second.

