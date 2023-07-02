The Saratoga Stampede Red 17U team scored four times in the sixth inning to rally past Titans Elite 17U 8-5 in the Battle for the Belt 17U Tournament.

Saratoga Catholic's Ronan Rowe (3-0) pitched three innings of scoreless relief for the win. Saratoga’s Josh Delnicki went 2 for 3 with a home run and three runs. Patrick McKinley added a two-run home run.

Earlier Saturday, the Stampede beat the Clinton County Mariners 16-0. Saratoga’s Louis Betit (4-1) pitched a complete game one-hitter. Josh Delnicki went 3 for 4 with three runs. South Glens Falls' Charlie Bammert, Saratoga’s Patrick Mckinely and Ryan Reagan each went 2 for 4 with a double.

On Friday, the Stampede Red 17U defeated the Stampede 16U 7-0. Noah Spaulding (2-1) pitched a two-hit shutout while striking out five to earn the win. Saratoga’s Pat McKinley went 3 for 3.