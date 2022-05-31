 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stampede Red 14U win tourney

  • 0

STAMPEDE RED 14U 4,
HAYNER BARNSTORMERS RED 3

Hayner ;020;100;000; —;3;3;1

Stampede Red;201;000;001; —;4;4;0

WP — Mac Gagne 2-0. LP — Bixler. 2B — Ben Sheldon (Stampede).

Stampede Red 14u highlights: Ben Sheldon RBI double, 2 runs scored, Alex Landau 3 1/3 innings of no-hit ball in relief, Josh Wall 2 RBIs, Mac Gagne 2 innings, no hits allowed.

Records: Stampede Red 14U 0-0, 4-1.

Notes: In the championship game of the Battle for Saratoga Tournament, Alex Landau and Mac Gagne combined for 5 1/3 innings of no-hit ball in relief to lead the Stampede past Hayners 4-3 in 9 innings. Saratoga Stampede finished the weekend 2-1 in bracket play before beating Strike Zone MA and Hayners in back-to-back one-run games to win the title. On the weekend Alex Landau pitched 10 1/3 innings with 11 Ks, only giving up two hits. He also led the team at the plate with six hits. Mac Gagne finished the weekend 2-0 on the mound, allowing only two runs in seven innings while striking out 11. Josh Wall contributed 5 RBIs on the weekend for the Stampede.

