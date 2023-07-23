Kai Brennan pitched a one-hitter and struck out seven as the Saratoga Stampede Red 17U beat Next Pitch Academy 17U of Maine 9-1 in the NEAAU Providence Summer Classic

Lake George’s Brody McCabe drove in two runs and scored three times. Spa Catholic's Ronan Rowe was 2 for 2 and Josh Delnicki was 2 for 3 with three runs. Pat McKinley added a triple and 2 RBIs.

The Stampede lost 6-1 to the Samurai Baseball Academy 18U team. Warrensburg's Brady Cheney pitched five innings in relief, allowing only one earned run and one hit.