Stampede Blue defeat White

SARATOGA STAMPEDE BLUE 16U 10,
SARATOGA STAMPEDE WHITE 16U 0
Stampede White 16u 000 00; — 0 2 2
Stampede Blue 16U 342 1x; — 10 8 1
WP — Brady Cheney (1-0). LP — Trevor Carlson. 2B — Brody McCabe (Blue). 3B — Brady Cheney (Blue).
Saratoga Stampede White 16u highlights: Ben Cuthbert 1-3, 1 IP, 2 K’s, Ethan Resinger 1-2.
Saratoga Stampede Blue 16U highlights: Brady Cheney 3 IP, 0 R’s 2 H’s, 5 K’s Hitting 1-1 Triple, 2 RBIs, Brody McCabe 3-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, Patrick Temple 2-2, R, Luke Sheldon 1 IP, 0 H’s, 0 R’s 2 Ks, Charlie Bammert 1-1 RBI, 2 R’2.
Records: Saratoga Stampede Blue 16U 2-0, 2-0.
Notes: Warrensburg’s Brady Cheney pitched three innings of two-hit ball while striking out five to earn the win. Offensively he added a triple and 2 RBIs. Lake George’s Brody McCabe went 3 for 3 with a double. Sartoga’s Patrick Temple went 2 for 2. South Glens Falls’ Charlie Bammert went 1 for 1 with an RBI and 2 R’s. On the mound Lake George’s Luke Sheldon pitched a scoreless inning while striking out two and Queensbury’s Caden Adam pitched a scorless fifth inning to finish the game.