Stampede Blue defeat White

Notes: Warrensburg’s Brady Cheney pitched three innings of two-hit ball while striking out five to earn the win. Offensively he added a triple and 2 RBIs. Lake George’s Brody McCabe went 3 for 3 with a double. Sartoga’s Patrick Temple went 2 for 2. South Glens Falls’ Charlie Bammert went 1 for 1 with an RBI and 2 R’s. On the mound Lake George’s Luke Sheldon pitched a scoreless inning while striking out two and Queensbury’s Caden Adam pitched a scorless fifth inning to finish the game.