Stampede Blue 16U posts win

Notes: Trailing 6-4 going into the bottom of the 6th, the Stampede scored three runs to take a 7-6 lead. Ballston Spa’s Nate DiNuzzo hit a two-run double to tie the game. He later scored the go-ahead run after stealing third base and scoring on a throwing error. Saratoga’s Zach Scalia was dominant in relief throwing four innings allowing only one run and three hits to earn the win. South Glens Falls’ Charlie Bammert went 3 for 4 with to ignite the Stampede offense. Warrensburg’s Caleb Remington and South Glens Falls’ Jackson Salaway also added singles in the win.