Stampede Blue 16U posts win

SARATOGA STAMPEDE BLUE 16U 7, GREEN COUNTY OUTLAWS BLUE 16U 6
Green County;000;000;0 —;6;7;3
Stampede Blue;200;203;x —;7;7;2
WP — Zach Scalia (1-0). LP — Casey Carroll. 2B — Nate DiNuzzo (Sara). 3B — Nate DiNuzzo (Sara).
Green County Outlaws Blue 16U highlights: Zach Russell 2-3, R, Andrew Sager 2-4, R, Ty VanVakenberg 1-3, 2 RBIs.
Saratoga Stampede Blue 16U highlights: Zach Scalia 4 IP, 1 R, 3 Hs 3 Ks, Nate DiNuzzo 2-3, 2B, 3B, 3 RBIs 2 Rs, Charlie Bammert 3-4, 3 R’s, Caleb Remington 1-3, Jackson Salaway 1-3.
Records: Saratoga Stampede Blue 16U 5-0, 5-0.
Notes: Trailing 6-4 going into the bottom of the 6th, the Stampede scored three runs to take a 7-6 lead. Ballston Spa’s Nate DiNuzzo hit a two-run double to tie the game. He later scored the go-ahead run after stealing third base and scoring on a throwing error. Saratoga’s Zach Scalia was dominant in relief throwing four innings allowing only one run and three hits to earn the win. South Glens Falls’ Charlie Bammert went 3 for 4 with to ignite the Stampede offense. Warrensburg’s Caleb Remington and South Glens Falls’ Jackson Salaway also added singles in the win.