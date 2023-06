Brody McCabe of Lake George drove in three runs as the Saratoga Stampede 17U Red beat the 518 Velocity 19-6.

Saratoga’s Tad D’Andrea earned the win with two innings of relief. Saratoga’s Christian Mello pitched two scoreless innings, allowing no hits while striking out three. Saratoga’s Pat McKinley went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs. Saratoga’s Josh Delnicki had two RBIs.