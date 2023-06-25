Louis Betit struck out seven and allowed three earned runs over six inning as the Saratoga Stampede 17U Red team beat the TC Bombers 17U team 8-4.

Charlie Bammert of South Glens Falls went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Saratoga’s Patrick Temple hit a two-run double in the fifth to break the game open. Saratoga teammates Josh Delnicki and Christian Mello each scored two runs and Amsterdam’s Ryan Reagan added a two-run single.

The Stampede improved to 10-3 with the win.

TCML BASEBALL

HUDSON FALLS 16, SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 3: Hudson Falls got two hits each from Daniel Carpenter, Liam McPhee and Jack Wolfe in a balanced effort.

Chris Hunt started and went 2 1/3 innings with five strikeouts, giving up three runs. Dom Gotte-Seymour pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief to close the game.