Stafford to shoot in national finals

Stafford to shoot in Elks national finals

Hayley Stafford of Glens Falls will shoot in the national finals of the Elks National Hoop Shoot on Wednesday.

Stafford won the state and regional competitions to advance to the finals. The nationwide competition was suspended for a year because of the pandemic.

The national finals will be held virtually due to the pandemic, with Stafford using a Glens Falls area gym.

Stafford was honored recently with an official proclamation from the New York State Senate for reaching the national finals. Sen. Dan Stec presented Stafford with the proclamation.

