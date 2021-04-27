 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stafford to shoot in national finals
0 comments

Stafford to shoot in national finals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hoop Shoot
Provided photo

Stafford to shoot in Elks national finals

Hayley Stafford of Glens Falls will shoot in the national finals of the Elks National Hoop Shoot on Wednesday.

Stafford won the state and regional competitions to advance to the finals. The nationwide competition was suspended for a year because of the pandemic.

The national finals will be held virtually due to the pandemic, with Stafford using a Glens Falls area gym.

Stafford was honored recently with an official proclamation from the New York State Senate for reaching the national finals. Sen. Dan Stec presented Stafford with the proclamation.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News