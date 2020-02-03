Stafford earns trip to state Elks Hoop Shoot

STILLWATER — Hayley Stafford of Glens Falls was a winner in the New York State East Regional Finals of the Elks National Hoop Shoot contest this past weekend at Stillwater High School.
You have free articles remaining.
Stafford won the 12-13-year-old girls division, making 21 of 25 free-throw attempts. She made nine of 10 shots in the first round and 12 of 15 in the second.
Stafford, who plays on the Glens Falls Indians' seventh-grade modified team, earned a trip to the state finals in Syracuse on March 7.
She had previously won district and local hoop shoot titles. Stafford represents Glens Falls Elks Lodge No. 81.