Stafford earns trip to state Elks Hoop Shoot

STILLWATER — Hayley Stafford of Glens Falls was a winner in the New York State East Regional Finals of the Elks National Hoop Shoot contest this past weekend at Stillwater High School.

Stafford won the 12-13-year-old girls division, making 21 of 25 free-throw attempts. She made nine of 10 shots in the first round and 12 of 15 in the second.

Stafford, who plays on the Glens Falls Indians' seventh-grade modified team, earned a trip to the state finals in Syracuse on March 7.

She had previously won district and local hoop shoot titles. Stafford represents Glens Falls Elks Lodge No. 81.

