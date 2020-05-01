Spring sports canceled for remainder of academic year

Keys said he appreciated the measured approach that NYSPHSAA and Section II had taken amid the coronavirus shutdown. When schools initially closed on March 14, the state organization took another nine days before canceling the winter sports championships. NYSPHSAA gathered information for another month before canceling the state spring playoffs.

“We all knew the likelihood was going to be slim that we were going to come back, but they didn’t make a rash decision a month and a half ago and shut everything down,” Keys said. “They listened to the experts, they gathered information and they based their decisions on the timelines. Right up until today, we still had an opportunity to at least play some games, some league contests. We would have done whatever we had to do to give kids one more chance to play.”

Friday’s decision ended that hope and no doubt disappointed thousands of student-athletes across the region and the state. Keys said he hopes this will make the Class of 2020 even stronger.

“We teach leadership throughout our program, and this experience is a lesson that they’ll be able to carry into the rest of their lives,” Keys said. “There’s disappointment in athletics all the time and it parallels the real world. I’m confident that our young leaders will rise above this, and this will inspire them to do bigger things in life.”

“There’s nothing like playing high school sports with people you grew up with,” O’Connor said. “Us as a senior group, we told the younger players to play every game like it’s your last game, because you never know. None of us thought that last year was going to be our last game.”

