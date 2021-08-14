sport briefs

Greenjackets roll past North Stars
BEEKMANTOWN — Bryant Ward passed for three touchdowns Saturday night as the Glens Falls Greenjackets rolled to a 34-7 Empire Football League victory over the Plattsburgh North Stars at Beekmantown High School.
Ward connected on scoring passes of 53 and 25 yards to Jon Hammond, and 44 yards to John Styczynski. Quentin Austin added a 12-yard touchdown run in the second quarter as Glens Falls (2-0) built a 20-7 lead.
Aakil Anthony returned a first-quarter punt 67 yards for a touchdown to open the Jackets’ scoring. It was Glens Falls’ first game since a July 10 win over Syracuse.
Ward, who played high school football at Queensbury, completed nine of 25 passes for 293 yards. Styczynski caught five passes for 191 yards, while Hammond had three catches for 120 yards. The Jackets were held to a net gain on the ground of just 7 yards on 16 rushes.
Glens Falls 34, Plattsburgh 7
Glens Falls (2-0) 12 8 0 14 — 34
Plattsburgh (0-2) 7 0 0 0 — 7
First quarter
GF — Anthony 67 punt return (kick blocked), 13:38
GF — J. Hammond 53 pass from Ward (kick blocked), 10:54.
P — J. Dixon 24 pass from Bordeau (Montanaro kick), 19.3.
Second quarter
GF — Austin 12 run (J. Hammond pass from Ward), 14:38.
Fourth quarter
GF — J. Hammond 25 pass from Ward (J. Hammond kick), 8:00.
GF — Styczynski 44 pass from Ward (J. Hammond kick), 7:04.
Albany Empire win Arena football title
ALBANY — The Albany Empire captured the city’s second arena football league championship in three years Saturday night with a 79-62 victory over the Columbus Lions at the Times Union Center.
The win gave the Empire the National Arena League championship, two years after the franchise of the same name won the Arena Football League title. That league folded in late 2019, and there was no league or season in 2020.
Albany receiver Malachi Jones was named the game’s Most Valuable Player after catching 14 passes for 189 yards and five touchdowns. Quarterback Tommy Grady passed for seven touchdowns in the first half alone. Jones and Grady also starred on the 2019 Empire title team.