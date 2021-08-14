sport briefs

GF — J. Hammond 53 pass from Ward (kick blocked), 10:54.

P — J. Dixon 24 pass from Bordeau (Montanaro kick), 19.3.

Second quarter

GF — Austin 12 run (J. Hammond pass from Ward), 14:38.

Fourth quarter

GF — J. Hammond 25 pass from Ward (J. Hammond kick), 8:00.

GF — Styczynski 44 pass from Ward (J. Hammond kick), 7:04.

Albany Empire win Arena football title

ALBANY — The Albany Empire captured the city’s second arena football league championship in three years Saturday night with a 79-62 victory over the Columbus Lions at the Times Union Center.

The win gave the Empire the National Arena League championship, two years after the franchise of the same name won the Arena Football League title. That league folded in late 2019, and there was no league or season in 2020.

Albany receiver Malachi Jones was named the game’s Most Valuable Player after catching 14 passes for 189 yards and five touchdowns. Quarterback Tommy Grady passed for seven touchdowns in the first half alone. Jones and Grady also starred on the 2019 Empire title team.

