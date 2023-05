Lucas Condon scored 19 points as South Glens Falls rallied to beat Queensbury 46-42 in a unified basketball game on Thursday.

Carmelo Luna finished with 11 points and Ben Fordyce added eight Bulldogs (1-2), who handed Queensbury its first loss. The Spartans were led by Breanna Chandler (14) and Chris Boulton (11). Oliver Burns recorded his first career points on a second-period field goal.