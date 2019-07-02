{{featured_button_text}}

WEST HAVEN, Vt. — South Glens Falls' Mike Parodi became a first-time winner at Devil's Bowl Speedway on Sunday, capturing the 20-lap limited sportsman race.

Parodi passed leader Anthony Warren after a restart with six laps left. From there, he never trailed.

Cambridge's Samantha Mulready placed second in the 500cc mini sprint 20-lap race.

