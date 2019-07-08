{{featured_button_text}}

At last week’s Adirondack Runners Summer Track Series, 2-year-old Charlie Soprano ran 50 meters in 24.0 seconds and 100 meters in 49.0 seconds. Reese Monahan (4) ran the 50 in 15.6 seconds and the 100 in 36.5 seconds.

Jesse Diamond (6) ran the 50 in 10.2 seconds, the 100 in 22.1 seconds, the 200 in 44.6 seconds and the 400 in 1:41. Hadilyn Dennet (7) ran the 50 in 11.7 seconds and the 100 in 21.5 seconds. Rowan Keller (6) ran the 50 in 12.2 seconds and the 100 in 22.1 seconds. Sydney McGrath (8) ran the 50 in 8.8 seconds, the 100 in 17.2 seconds and the 200 in 42.7 seconds.

In the 4-by-100 relay, the team of Addy Greer (9), Evie Greer (6). Alyssa Greer and Erin Connor ran a 1:15.0, while the team of Mia Borie (6), Luke Musto (7), James Borie (4) and Ava Kissane ran a 1:54.7.

The series is run every Tuesday in June and July at 6 p.m. at the Queensbury High School track. All ages are welcome. There is no charge for the series.

