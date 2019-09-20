Former Glens Falls girls basketball standout Sophie Tougas has verbally committed to play NCAA Division I women’s basketball at Cal State-Bakersfield.
A 1,000-point scorer at Glens Falls who left for prep school after her sophomore year, Tougas said the offer from CSU Bakersfield “happened out of the blue” a couple of seasons ago.
“They got in contact with me my first year at Brewster (Academy),” said Tougas, who currently attends Bradford Christian Academy in Haverhill, Massachusetts. “I talked with coach (Xavier) Johnson, the assistant coach, on the phone a lot and he was very up front. They had seen me play and they offered me the second time we talked.”
COMMITTED!! Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way. A special thanks to my Mom, Coach Scott Hazelton and Coach Wayne Williams for pushing me to be my best! #gorunners pic.twitter.com/I4R9ahn2uh— Sophie Tougas (@sophietoug) September 20, 2019
A 6-foot swing player, Tougas had also received a number of D-I offers over the last couple of years, including Stony Brook, Radford, Lafayette, Seton Hall, George Mason, Rhode Island, UMass-Lowell, Colgate, plus Siena and the University at Albany.
Tougas said she took her first official visit in June out to California and said it soothed over any last doubts she had about playing on the West Coast.
“At first, when they called me, I was like, ‘No way, this is not happening,’” she said, citing her close relationship with her sister, Lucy, who plays at Queens College. “Me and Lucy are very close and we’ve gotten closer, and I’m very close with my mom and my grandmother. So I was thinking there’s no chance.
“But after being there and having that bond with coach Johnson and coach (Greg) McCall, the head coach, and the rest of the staff, it just felt like home away from home.”
Tougas had played at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire for two seasons before transferring to Bradford Christian this school year. Bradford coach Scott Hazelton is also her AAU coach with the Mass Rivals program. One of her Bradford teammates is Piath Gabriel, who just verbally committed to UConn.
“It’s a better place for me as a stepping stone to college, and I know all of my teammates from AAU,” Tougas said.
Tougas, who has always had an outstanding shooting touch from the perimeter, said she hopes to add more to her game this season.
“I have a ton to work on. I want to get back into more of a dribble-drive game — I got boxed out into more of a shooter’s role,” she said. “My defense is getting better. Coach Hazelton gets on me about that. He doesn’t want me to be a one-trick pony.”
Tougas said she is undecided on what she plans to major in at Bakersfield, but added that she is “leaning toward something in communications.”
