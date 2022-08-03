 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sonely double lifts Warrensburg past Hudson Falls in TCML semis

WARRENSBURG 8, HUDSON FALLS 7

League: Tri-County Middle League baseball semifinals

Hudson Falls;002;203;0 —;7 6 2

Warrensburg;203;200;3 —;8 7 5

WP — Pierce Byrne (4-0). LP — Gonyea. 2B — Sonely (W), Byrne 2 (W).

Notes: In a back-and-forth game, Keith Sonely hit a walkoff double in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring Caleb Remington and Cameron Allen to advance Warrensburg to the championship game. Pierce Byrne earned the win, entering the game in the seventh down two and struck out the side in order. Offensively, Byrne went 3-3 with 2 doubles and 4 RBIs. Remington also added a 2-run double. Warrensburg improved to 14-1 on the season and will play Hartford in the TCML championship game on Friday at East Field.

