A soaking rain Tuesday forced the postponement of the entire slate of Section II softball quarterfinals, as well as the Class D baseball semifinals.
All of those games were postponed until Wednesday, with some time changes.
The Class B baseball semifinals were played as scheduled at Amsterdam’s Shuttleworth Park, which has an artificial turf infield.
The Section VII baseball and softball playoff semifinals set for Tuesday were also postponed to Wednesday.
Sectional Schedules
SOFTBALL
Class AA
Shaker at Colonie, postponed to Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Guilderland at Bethlehem, postponed to Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Saratoga at Columbia, postponed to Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Class A
Amsterdam at Ballston Spa, postponed to Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.
Scotia at Mohonasen, postponed to Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Troy at Averill Park, postponed to Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Lansingburgh at South Glens Falls, postponed to Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.
Class B
Bishop Gibbons at Ichabod Crane, postponed to Wednesday at 3 p.m.
Tamarac at Greenville, postponed to Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Glens Falls vs. Schuylerville at Morse Athletic Complex, postponed to Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Cobleskill at Mechanicville, postponed to Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Class C
Fort Plain-OESJ at Chatham, postponed to Wednesday at 3 p.m.
Mayfield at Hoosic Valley, postponed to Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Canajoharie at Greenwich, postponed to Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Hoosick Falls at Lake George, postponed to Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Class D
Argyle at Whitehall, postponed to Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Germantown vs. Heatly, postponed to Wednesday, site TBA
Hartford-Fort Edward at Fort Ann, postponed to Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
North Warren at Salem, postponed to Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
Class D
Hartford-Fort Edward vs. Germantown at Veterans Memorial Park, postponed to Wednesday, 4 p.m.
Whitehall vs. Salem at Veterans Memorial Park, postponed to Wednesday, 7 p.m.
