Smiles and skates back on Crandall Pond

Six-year-old Nora Kinderman of Queensbury didn’t want much to do with me Sunday afternoon on Crandall Pond.

She was very content skating around with her new friend “Charles” and wasn’t really interested in being interviewed — or photographed.

“I don’t like my picture taken,” she said to me after I cheerily asked if she minded.

She then, however, told me how she could do a pirouette, to which I said, “Oh yeah, why don’t you show me.”

She did.

And the picture was snapped.

When I asked what she liked about skating on the pond, she said “it’s slippery.”

Fair enough.

But mom, Annie Kinderman, piped up that what she really liked there was meeting new friends, like Charles.

I misheard the friend’s name as “Carl,” and said so.

“Nooooooo CHARLES,” Nora said, perhaps a little disgusted with the old guy’s inability to hear correctly.

“Welcome to my life,” Annie said with a laugh as Nora skated away.

I loved the interaction. Nora reminded me a little of my fired-up second daughter, Sarah.

Crandall Pond was glassy Sunday — and busy.

A group of teen boys were playing hockey on the far end.

A middle-aged dad and his teen-age daughter were doing laps.

Another guy I’ve seen there for years, the best skater on the ice often times, was doing his usual.

And Matt Donnelly was there with his 8-year-old twins, Scarlett and Olivia. Donnelly, who grew up skating on the pond, was without skates when I first spoke to him.

“I got new skates, but I took them off already,” he said.

“Feet hurt?” I asked, having experienced that.

“Yes,” he said with a smile.

Donnelly said he was chatting with the girls about where they wanted to skate and he suggested Crandall Pond.

“They first thought they were going to fall through the ice,” he said with a laugh.

The girls had only been on skates four times before Sunday, but were doing well and before long Donnelly had his skates back on, braving the pain of breaking them in.

Scarlett talked about skating on a neighbor’s rink and Olivia proudly spoke about how she can turn now, then illustrated it.

Both Donnelly and Annie Kinderman praised the city of Glens Falls for offering skating on the pond.

“We live in such a beautiful area with so much to do,” Donnelly said.

“This is amazing,” Kinderman said. “I think it’s really important to get them outside as much as you can — and it’s free.”

Acting city Recreation Director Amy Collins said she was skating Saturday and although it was a little colder, she said several people were joining her.

“Skating for me is a life skill. It’s one of those activities that keeps everybody happy in the winter months,” she said.

And although city Public Works foreman Rich Elmer retired in October and no longer will be maintaining the pond like his baby, a “team effort” by remaining DPW workers is taking place — and they are now using a water and sewer jetter truck to flood the rink.

DPW Superintendent Tom Girard said workers including Elmer’s successor, Jim Finnegan, and Elmer’s former pond assistant, Dean Rozelle, have picked up right where Elmer left off.

“And we just purchased a broom we can attach to the Bobcat to make it really nice and we’ll do that probably two or three times a week,” he said.

Girard said the workers are taking a lot of pride in the park these days, feeling good about themselves when they see the ice packed with skaters or kids zinging down the sledding hill.

He said he recently got a text from former City Councilman Scott Endieveri with a picture of a group of youth hockey players on the pond with a note from the kids saying “thank you mister Girard for preparing the ice.”

Girard said the city is also again hosting Friday night Fire & Ice events on the pond with lit skating, bonfires and music, like the one two years ago planned by Councilwoman Diana Palmer. They’ll run every Friday night in February, weather permitting, he said.

In the past, the pond at times had been only sporadically maintained, and it bummed me out. But in recent years, under Elmer’s care and his home-made Zamboni contraption, you could count on good skating.

Collins praised him and his “remarkable dedication to that pond.”

Girard commended Elmer too, but was quick to say his remaining “team” is all about keeping it in good shape.

“It’s all about the kids. When we see people sledding or skating, makes us happy for what we did today,” he said. “You see 2-year-olds trying to skate and people in their 70s skating.”

