Slow start costly for Greenjackets in EFL season opener (with videos added)

SCHUYLERVILLE — A sluggish start on offense proved costly to the Glens Falls Greenjackets on Saturday night as they dropped their Empire Football League opener to the Watertown Red & Black, 19-14.

The Jackets scored twice in the second half, giving kicker Morgan Smith two opportunities to become the first female player to score in EFL history — and she made both with room to spare.

It took a while for Glens Falls to start clicking at Schuylerville High School, as an anemic offense managed just 26 total yards and three first downs in the first half.

But the Jackets showed some fight in a rally, and that pleased head coach Steve Johnson.

“We had A slow start and we lost two starting linemen to injuries, but they fought really well in the second half,” Glens Falls’ second-year coach said. “If we eliminated a couple of mistakes, we probably win it 14-13.”

The line struggled to protect quarterbacks Zach Infield and Tom Hammond, and could not make holes for running back Quentin Austin, who was held to 37 yards on 11 carries.

The Jackets switched to Hammond at quarterback to start the second half, and he gave Glens Falls a spark, engineering a touchdown drive midway through the third quarter. Ajon Arrington scored from 2 yards out and Smith kicked her first extra point for the team to pull the Jackets within 13-7.

Later in the period, the Jackets’ defense — which kept the score close all game — had an end-zone interception by Aakil Anthony wiped out by a roughing-the-passer call. The Red & Black capitalized three plays later, scoring to start the fourth quarter with a 19-7 lead.

The Jackets pulled within 19-14 with 6:02 left, as Hammond connected with fellow Hudson Falls product Rashad Coulson over the middle for a 17-yard touchdown pass.

The defense forced Watertown to try a late field goal, which sailed wide left, giving Glens Falls one last shot for a go-ahead score. However, an interception ended the Jackets’ final chance.

“At halftime, there was no yelling, we just hit the reset button,” Johnson said. “Tom gave us a little spark there. Offensively, we were trying some new things, trying to work the kinks out. We need to get our lineman to practice and get everyone on the same page.”

The Jackets, who suffered four turnovers, squandered an opportunity midway through the second quarter, after Tony Green Jr. recovered a blocked field goal in Watertown territory. They turned the ball over on downs, only to have Williams race 62 yards on the next play to give the Red & Black a 13-0 lead.

“We had some little struggles, but we have a lot of new guys in there,” veteran defensive back Sean Velazquez said. “A couple of blown coverages hurt us, but if we continue to work, we have the best defense in the league. Our defense is hungry.”

Watertown 19, Glens Falls 14 Watertown (1-0);7;6;6;0 — 19 Glens Falls (0-1);0;0;7;7 — 14 First quarter W — Burnell 1 run (Beyler kick), 7:43 Second quarter W — J. Williams 62 run (kick failed), 4:08 Third quarter GF — Arrington 2 run (M. Smith kick), 6:47 Fourth quarter W — Jeter 11 pass from J. Williams (pass failed), 14:51 GF — Coulson 17 pass from T. Hammond (M. Smith kick), 6:02