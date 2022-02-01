Slingerland, Schreiner win Nordic races

Glens Falls/Lake George Invitational
BOYS
Team Scores
1. Queensbury 20, 2. Scotia 21, 3. Mayfield 32, 4. Shen 46, 5. Johnstown 48, 6. Johnsburg 61, 7. Lake George 72, 8. Guilderland 99, 9. Saratoga 128.
Top 5 Individuals
1. Forrest Slingerland (G.F.);31:34.2
2. Adam Jansen (Scotia);32:36.2
3. Braydon Jourden (Mayfield);33:21.3
4. Brice Williams (Mayfield);34:51.8
5. Patrick Russell (Q'bury);35:24.2
Local Top 25 Individuals
7. Nick Giambrone (Q'bury);36:45.2
8. Josh Jenkin (Queensbury);37:24.3
10. David Anderson (Johnsburg);37:38.1
12. Julian Campopiano (Q'bury);38:30.6
14. Josiah Sanabaria (Q'bury);39:12.7
16. Everett McLarty (Lk. George);40:00.5
17. Scott Patton (Johnsburg);40:01.3
22. Ryan Sokol (Queensbury);41:09.5
23. Frank Hill (Saratoga);41:32.0
24. Patrick Cirillo (Queensbury);41:38.5
GIRLS
Team Scores
1. Glens Falls 22, 2. Shen 33, 3. Queensbury 40, 4. Guilderland 46, 5. Saratoga 52, 6. Scotia 73, 7. Mayfield 79.
Top 5 Individuals
1. Katrin Schreiner (H-Luzerne);22:46.9
2. Clara Avery (Glens Falls);24:03.7
3. Fianna Halloron (Mayfield);24:39.2
4. Raquelle Landa (Shen);25:44.8
5. Juli Afsar Keshmiri (Q'bury);25:56.2
Local Top 25 Individuals
6. Helena Trackey (Glens Falls);26:18.3
8. Emma Murray (Saratoga);26:40.0
10. Maddie Powers (Q'bury);27:58.1
13. Taylor McLarty (Lk. George);28:54.5
14. Katherine Lieberth (G.F.);29:54.4
15. Kayla Grant (Lake George);29:59.0
16. Abigail Anthes (Saratoga);30:24.7
25. Julia Powell (Queensbury);33:03.5