Skiff's late 3 lifts Witches into CC final

GLENS FALLS — The Greenwich Witches needed their supporting cast on Monday.

Stepping forward for the starring role was Joe Skiff, a freshman who took a pass as the Witches cycled the ball in the final minute, looked toward the basket and let the shot go. The ball fell through the netting with 45 seconds left as the deciding shot in Greenwich's 58-55 win over Hoosick Falls at Cool Insuring Arena.

The Witches return to Glens Falls on Friday to play the winner of Tuesday's Stillwater/Hoosic Valley game in the Class CC championship game of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament (6:45 p.m.).

Jesse Kuzmich led Greenwich with 21 points, but he had two defenders on him every time he tried to drive the lane. He also picked up two early fouls and sat for a couple of minutes in the first quarter.

The Witches got contributions from Jayden Hughes (13 points), Skiff (9) and Deontae Bennett (7) and led for most of the game. But they went through stretches where shots wouldn't fall and Hoosick Falls hung close.

The Panthers' Dylan Baker tied the game at 55 with one minute left. The Witches came down the court and worked the ball around, with Skiff finally taking the shot that mattered.

"Usually it’s Jesse’s ball in his hands," Skiff said, "but I saw an opportunity and I took it and I knocked down the shot."

"He plays a lot of basketball, he has a very high basketball IQ, and shooters shoot," coach Tyler Herrington said.

The foul situation worked against Greenwich throughout the game. The Witches only went to the line six times in the game and had multiple players flirting with mild foul trouble.

"That was difficult and frustrating," Herrington said, "but honestly, it didn’t get to my kids as much as I thought it might have, and I was really proud of them for that. They kept their focus, kept their composure and we were able to grind it out."

Greenwich never got to the bonus in the second half and had to inbound the ball three times in the final seconds of the fourth quarter. Hoosick Falls got a turnover on the third try, but the Panthers' last possession failed and Greenwich held on.

Hoosick Falls was sunk by poor free-throw shooting in the fourth quarter, missing four of five tries.

The final four in Class CC is an all-Wasaren League affair. Greenwich had to beat Hoosick Falls for the third time, which each victory being harder than the last.

"For scouting purposes it was nice; we kind of knew what we were walking into," Herrington said, "but trying to beat a team a third time is always a challenge. Hats off to them for coming up with a game plan, this was the closest one yet."

Class CC Semifinal Hoosick Falls (13-10) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Miles Smith;1;0;1;3 Connor Jones;4;0;4;12 Dylan Baker;3;0;0;6 Jake Sparks;6;2;1;19 Andrew Sparks;1;0;2;4 Jack Cavanough;1;0;0;2 Tucker Thayne;4;0;1;9 Totals;20;2;9;55 Greenwich (16-7) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Jesse Kuzmich;3;4;3;21 Deontae Bennett;2;1;0;7 Jacob Ziehm;1;0;0;2 Robert Barnes;0;0;0;0 Joe Skiff;1;2;1;9 Jayden Hughes;2;3;0;13 Gavin Blair;2;0;0;4 Ryan Alling;1;0;0;2 Totals;12;10;4;58 Hoosick Falls;15;18;13;9 — 55 Greenwich;21;15;15;7 — 58 Other stats: J.Sparks (HoF) 8 rebounds. Hughes (Gre) 8 rebounds.

