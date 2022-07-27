Sixth classification for state playoffs approved for 2023-24

LAKE PLACID — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association on Wednesday added a sixth classification to its playoff structure, beginning in the 2023-24 school year.

The sixth class was approved by the NYSPHSAA Central Committee for seven sports: boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball and girls volleyball.

For the last two decades, most team sports in New York state have played in five classes at the sectional and state playoff level. Some, however, like field hockey and lacrosse, play in fewer classes depending on the number of schools participating.

State Boys Basketball Tournament director Chip Corlew said he has informally looked at what adding three more games — two semifinals and a final — to an already crowded weekend at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls would mean for the tournament.

"We've been preparing for it," said Corlew, who recently retired as athletic director at Glens Falls High School. "We've taken a look at what it might look like, informally. We have a meeting in August. Going a day early, on a Thursday, is a possibility — Friday and Saturday are so booked with games, and Sunday is hard to do because there's school on Monday."

Corlew called the idea of adding another class a "good thing" for the sport and the athletes.

"I think it gives more schools the excitement of going to the state tournament," he said. "It's exciting for more schools and more student-athletes to be involved. You can't negate what that means to a community.

"I think we're all looking forward to it and see how it rolls out," Corlew said. "It's two years away, so we have time to plan."

The State Boys Basketball Tournament is set for Glens Falls for the next two years, as part of the three-year state tournament bids.

A proposal to make the State Softball Tournament a two-day tournament instead of a one-day final four was left as a discussion item. However, with a sixth class coming in 2024, it may be a future action item.

Among other proposals approved by the NYSPHSAA Central Committee:

Girls soccer is changing to sudden-death overtimes. The format will match that of boys soccer, with two 10-minute OT periods during the regular season and two 15-minutes OT periods starting with sectionals, with any overtime goal ending the game. Previously, girls soccer had played up to four overtimes in sectionals, with only the final two being sudden death.

Boys ice hockey changed its overtime format and will now play up to two 17-minute overtime periods. The sports had previously played up to four shorter OT periods.

Girls flag football was given emerging sports status at the state level. The sport will form a committee in the fall with championship plans to be developed. So far, the sport is not offered as the varsity level in the Glens Falls area.

The state championship format for girls and boys tennis was changed to eliminate the consolation bracket.

New cutoff numbers were announced for football for the 2023 season. The new numbers will be: Class A, 1,025 and up; Class A, 665-1,204; Class B, 385-664; Class C, 261-384; and Class D, 260 and below, as determined by the number of students in grades 9-11 this school year.

The use of National Federation of High Schools rules was approved for eight-man football, with waivers and NYSPHSAA specific rules. This makes the rules uniform across the state.

Approved using the national governing body rules for wearing of jewelry (none may be worn, and religious and medical medals must be taped to the body) and hair adornments in sports, "including beads, (which) may be worn provided they are secured and do not present a safety hazard."