Turkey vulture

We now have two types of vultures in this area, so a big black soaring bird with outspread primaries and a pronounced dihedral (v-configuration of the wings) may not automatically be a “TV” that is, turkey vulture.

Black vultures, originally from Central America, have followed their cousins as far north as the Canadian border on the East Coast. This is not surprising. Turkey vultures have a much better developed sense of smell and typically locate carcasses sooner than the blacks, who spend much time soaring and watching for the TVs to find something.

Black vultures are distinguished from the TVs by a much shorter, fan-shaped tail, lack of the red head, and a white “star” on the underside of the wingtips, as opposed to the large, gray band along the whole wing. This fellow, with a pronounced gray band, is a turkey vulture checking out a dead woodchuck in Argyle.

