Jim Coutant and his wife went hiking on the new trails in the Saddles area in Whitehall. A large snakeskin in the parking made them hopeful to see a rattlesnake but instead they were rewarded with a much more rare sighting — an eastern rat snake.

Philip Bentley went to the window of his home in Queensbury to check the activity at his backyard bird feeder. Instead of birds, he got a great look at this gray fox. The fox could have been looking for rodents, trying for a bird, or even eating some of the bird seed directly; they are very omnivorous.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke, or on Facebook.

