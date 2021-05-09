Sightings — May 9

Glen Balschunat was hiking a Washington County trail when he spied these striking red fungi. They are called hemlock varnish shelf fungus — varnish because of the shiny top surface. It is a lucky find. These have come under some considerable pressure lately because they closely resemble another species found in Japan called the Japan reishi, used in traditional medicine for thousands of years. Hemlock varnish fungi are thought to hold the same qualities and hence have begun to enter the traditional medicine market. It is illegal to collect these on public lands or on private lands where you do not have express permission.