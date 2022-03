BOSTON — Brandon Olden of Chestertown, a North Warren graduate, was named Male Most Outstanding Performer on Sunday at the 2022 ECAC/IC4A Indoor Track Championships.

Olden, who competes for Siena College, won the 5,000-meter race on Saturday in 14:10.90, beating out the second-place runner by almost three seconds. On Sunday, he won the 3,000-meter race in 8:03.48.

It marks the first time a male or female Siena runner has won the top award at the ECAC or IC4A championships.

