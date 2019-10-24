{{featured_button_text}}

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class C Quarterfinals

Schoharie 4, Cambridge 0

Lake George 5, Hoosic Valley 0

FIELD HOCKEY

Section II Tournament

Class B Quarterfinals

South Glens Falls 5, Glens Falls 1

Burnt Hills 7, Emma Willard 0

