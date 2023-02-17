---Saturday, Feb. 18---
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Opening Round
Schenectady at Shaker, 2:30 p.m.
Ballston Spa at Guilderland, 6 p.m.
Class A Opening Round
Scotia at Burnt Hills, 1 p.m.
Troy at South Glens Falls, 1:15 p.m.
Amsterdam vs. Mohonasen at Schalmont, 4:30 p.m.
Hudson Falls at Holy Names, 6:30 p.m.
Class B Opening Round
Cohoes at Albany Academy, 6 p.m.
Mechanicville at Schuylerville, 6 p.m.
Fonda at Greenville, 6 p.m.
Coxsackie-Athens at Schalmont, 6 p.m.
Hudson at Ichabod Crane, 6 p.m.
Watervliet at Broadalbin-Perth, 6 p.m.
Glens Falls at Tamarac, 6 p.m.
Ravena at Catskill, 6 p.m.
---Monday, Feb. 20---
ICE HOCKEY
Section II Tournament
Division I Opening Round
CBA vs. Mohawks at Albany County, 2:15 p.m.
La Salle vs. Storm at Frear Park, 3 p.m.
Burnt Hills-Ballston Spa vs. Albany Academy at Schenectady, 3:35 p.m.
---Tuesday, Feb. 21---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class B Opening Round
Broadalbin-Perth at Catholic Central, 7 p.m.
Bishop Gibbons at Ichabod Crane, 7 p.m.
Cohoes at Watervliet, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Fonda, 7 p.m.
Taconic Hills at Glens Falls, 7 p.m.
Hudson at Schalmont, 7 p.m.
Mechanicville at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.
Johnstown vs. Tamarac, 7 p.m.
Class CC Opening Round
Mayfield at Lake George, 7 p.m.
Rensselaer at Voorheesville, 7 p.m.
Berlin-New Lebanon at Maple Hill, 7 p.m.
Class C Opening Round
Waterford at Galway, 7 p.m.
St. Johnsville at Hadley-Luzerne, 7 p.m.
Cambridge at Berne-Knox, 7 p.m.
Fort Plain at Warrensburg, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class CC Quarterfinals
Voorheesville vs. Maple Hill at Greenwich, 6 p.m.
Hoosick Falls vs. Corinth at Mayfield, 6 p.m.
Granville at Greenwich, 7:30 p.m.
Stillwater at Mayfield, 7:30 p.m.
Class C Quarterfinals
Hadley-Luzerne vs. Cambridge at Duanesburg, 6 p.m.
Warrensburg vs. Berne-Knox at Whitehall, 6 p.m.
Waterford at Duanesburg, 7:30 p.m.
Hoosic Valley at Whitehall, 7:30 p.m.
---Wednesday, Feb. 22---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Opening Round
Albany at Colonie, 7 p.m.
La Salle at Green Tech, 7 p.m.
Niskayuna at Bethlehem, 7 p.m.
Guilderland at Saratoga, 7 p.m.
Shenendehowa at Schenectady, 7 p.m.
Mekeel Christian at Shaker, 7 p.m.
Class A Opening Round
Averill Park at Queensbury, 6 p.m.
South High at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Scotia at Burnt Hills, 7 p.m.
Mohonasen at Gloversville, 7 p.m.
Class C Opening Round
Schoharie at Whitehall, 7 p.m.
Class D Opening Round
Fort Ann at Heatly, 7 p.m.
Doane Stuart at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class B Quarterfinals
TBA
Class D Quarterfinals
Argyle-Fort Edward at Hartford, 6 p.m.
Saratoga Catholic at Northville, 6 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Section II Tournament
Division I Quarterfinals
Shenendehowa vs. Burnt Hills-Ballston Spa/Albany Academy winner at Clifton Park, 3:15 p.m.
La Salle/Storm winner at Bethlehem, 7 p.m.
CBA/Mohawks winner vs. Adirondack at Glens Falls Rec Center, 7:45 p.m.
---Thursday, Feb. 23---
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Quarterfinals
Saratoga vs. Colonie at Albany, 6 p.m.
Shenendehowa vs. Niskayuna at Bethlehem, 6 p.m.
Ballston Spa/Guilderland winner at Albany, 7:30 p.m.
Shaker/Schenectady winner at Bethlehem, 7:30 p.m.
Class A Quarterfinals
Burnt Hills/Scotia winner vs. Columbia at Averill Park, 6 p.m.
Troy/South High winner vs. Queensbury at Catholic Central, 6 p.m.
Holy Names/Hudson Falls winner at Catholic Central, 7:30 p.m.
Amsterdam/Mohonasen winner at Averill Park, 7:30 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Section II Tournament
Division I Quarterfinal
Saratoga at Capital District Jets, 4:15 p.m.
---Friday, Feb. 24---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class CC Quarterfinals
Voorheesville/Rensselaer winner vs. Granville at Shenendehowa, 5 p.m.
Greenwich vs. Hoosick Falls at Hudson Valley CC, 6:30 p.m.
Maple Hill/Berlin-New Lebanon winner vs. Chatham at Shenendehowa, 6:30 p.m.
Lake George/Mayfield winner vs. Stillwater at Hudson Valley CC, 8 p.m.
Class C Quarterfinals
Waterford/Galway winner vs. Duanesburg at Hudson Valley CC, 5 p.m.
TBA at Shenendehowa, 8 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Averill Park)
Class C Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners, 4 p.m.
Quarterfinal winners, 5:30 p.m.
Class CC Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinal winners, 8:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
State Wrestling Tournament at MVP Arena, Albany, 11 a.m.
---Saturday, Feb. 25---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class B Quarterfinals
(at Ballston Spa)
TBA
Class D Quarterfinals
(at Stillwater)
Hawthorne Valley vs. Loudonville Christian, 11:30 a.m.
Germantown vs. Argyle, 1 p.m.
Hartford/Doane Stuart winner vs. North Warren, 2:30 p.m.
Fort Ann/Heatly winner vs. Northville, 4 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Averill Park)
Class D Semifinals
Northville/Spa Catholic winner vs. Bishop Gibbons, noon
Argyle-Fort Edward/Hartford winner vs. Salem, 1:30 p.m.
Class B Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners, 3 p.m.
Quarterfinal winners, 4:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
State Wrestling Tournament at MVP Arena, Albany, 9 a.m.
---Sunday, Feb. 26---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Quarterfinals
(at Hudson Valley CC)
TBA
Class A Quarterfinals
(at Siena College)
Burnt Hills/Scotia winner vs. Lansingburgh, 11:30 a.m.
Mohonasen/Gloversville winner vs. Troy, 1 p.m.
Queensbury/Averill Park winner vs. Hudson Falls, 2:30 p.m.
South High/Columbia winner vs. Amsterdam, 4:30 p.m.
Class C Quarterfinals
Whitehall/Schoharie winner vs. Hoosic Valley at Hudson Valley CC, 11:30 a.m.
Fort Plain/Warrensburg winner vs. Saratoga Catholic at Siena College, 6 p.m.
---Monday, Feb. 27---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Cool Insuring Arena)
Class CC Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners, 5 p.m.
Quarterfinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
Class C Semifinal
Quarterfinal winners, 8 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Hudson Valley CC)
Class AA Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners, 4:30 p.m.
Quarterfinal winners, 6 p.m.
Class C Final
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
---Tuesday, Feb. 28---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Cool Insuring Arena)
Class B Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners, 5 p.m.
Quarterfinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
Class C Final
Quarterfinal winners, 8 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Hudson Valley CC)
Class A Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners, 4:30 p.m.
Quarterfinal winners, 6 p.m.
Class CC Final
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
---Wednesday, March 1---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Cool Insuring Arena)
Class A Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners, 5 p.m.
Quarterfinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
Class D Semifinal
Quarterfinal winners, 8 p.m.
---Thursday, March 2---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Cool Insuring Arena)
Class AA Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners, 5 p.m.
Quarterfinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
Class D Semifinal
Quarterfinal winners, 8 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Hudson Valley CC)
Class D Final
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Class B Final
Semifinals winners, 7:45 p.m.
---Friday, March 3---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Cool Insuring Arena)
Class C Final
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
Class CC Final
Semifinal winners, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Hudson Valley CC)
Class C-CC Playoff
Class C, CC champions, 4:30 p.m.
Class A Final
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Class AA Final
Semifinal winners, 7:45 p.m.
---Saturday, March 4---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Cool Insuring Arena)
Class D Final
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
Class B Final
Semifinal winners, 12:45 p.m.
Class A Final
Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.
Class AA Final
Semifinal winners, 4:15 p.m.
---Sunday, March 5---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class CC-C Playoff
Class C, CC champions at Cohoes, 1 p.m.