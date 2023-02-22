---Wednesday, Feb. 22---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Opening Round
Mekeel Christian at Shaker, 5:30 p.m.
La Salle at Green Tech, 5:30 p.m.
Niskayuna at Bethlehem, 5:30 p.m.
Albany at Colonie, 6 p.m.
Guilderland at Saratoga, 7 p.m.
Shenendehowa at Schenectady, 7 p.m.
Class A Opening Round
Averill Park at Queensbury, 4 p.m.
People are also reading…
Mohonasen at Gloversville, 5 p.m.
South High at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Scotia at Burnt Hills, 7 p.m.
Class C Opening Round
Schoharie at Whitehall, 5:30 p.m.
Class D Opening Round
Fort Ann at Heatly, 5:30 p.m.
Doane Stuart at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class D Opening Round
Johnsburg at Seton Catholic, 6 p.m.
Willsboro at Chazy, 6 p.m.
Lake Placid at Newcomb, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class B Quarterfinals
Schalmont vs. Fonda at Albany Academy, 4:30 p.m.
ichabod Crane vs. Broadalbin-Perth at Catskill, 5 p.m.
Schuylerville at Albany Academy, 6 p.m.
Tamarac at Catskill, 6:30 p.m.
Class D Quarterfinals
Saratoga Catholic at Northville, 4 p.m.
Argyle-Fort Edward at Hartford, 6 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Section II Tournament
Division I Quarterfinals
Albany Academy vs. Shenendehowa at Clifton Park, 3:15 p.m.
La Salle at Bethlehem, 7 p.m.
CBA vs. Adirondack at Glens Falls Rec Center, 7:45 p.m.
---Thursday, Feb. 23---
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Quarterfinals
Saratoga vs. Colonie at Albany, 6 p.m.
Shenendehowa vs. Niskayuna at Bethlehem, 6 p.m.
Guilderland at Albany, 7:30 p.m.
Shaker at Bethlehem, 7:30 p.m.
Class A Quarterfinals
Burnt Hills vs. Columbia at Averill Park, 6 p.m.
South High vs. Queensbury at Catholic Central, 6 p.m.
Holy Names at Catholic Central, 7:30 p.m.
Amsterdam at Averill Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class D Quarterfinals
Bolton at Boquet Valley, 6 p.m.
Willsboro at Schroon Lake, 6 p.m.
Keene at Seton Catholic, 6 p.m.
Lake Placid at Chazy, 6 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Section II Tournament
Division I Quarterfinal
Saratoga at Capital District Jets, 4:15 p.m.
---Friday, Feb. 24---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class CC Quarterfinals
Voorheesville vs. Granville at Shenendehowa, 5 p.m.
Greenwich vs. Hoosick Falls at Hudson Valley CC, 6:30 p.m.
Maple Hill vs. Chatham at Shenendehowa, 6:30 p.m.
Lake George vs. Stillwater at Hudson Valley CC, 8 p.m.
Class C Quarterfinals
Galway vs. Duanesburg at Hudson Valley CC, 5 p.m.
Hadley-Luzerne vs. Berne-Knox at Shenendehowa, 8 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class D Quarterfinals
Newcomb/Lake Placid winner at Schroon Lake, 6 p.m.
Chazy/Willsboro winneer at Crown Point, 6 p.m.
Johnsburg/Seton Catholic winner at Boquet Valley, 6 p.m.
Bolton at Keene, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Averill Park)
Class C Semifinals
Warrensburg vs. Whitehall, 4 p.m.
Duanesburg vs. Cambridge, 5:30 p.m.
Class CC Semifinals
Corinth vs. Mayfield, 7 p.m.
Greenwich vs. Voorheesville, 8:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
State Wrestling Tournament at MVP Arena, Albany, 11 a.m.
---Saturday, Feb. 25---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class B Quarterfinals
(at Ballston Spa)
Cohoes vs. Fonda, 11:30 a.m.
Glens Falls vs. Schalmont, 1 p.m.
Schuylerville vs. Tamarac, 2:30 p.m.
Catholic Central vs. Ichabod Crane, 4 p.m.
Class D Quarterfinals
(at Stillwater)
Hawthorne Valley vs. Loudonville Christian, 11:30 a.m.
Germantown vs. Argyle, 1 p.m.
Hartford/Doane Stuart winner vs. North Warren, 2:30 p.m.
Fort Ann/Heatly winner vs. Northville, 4 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Averill Park)
Class D Semifinals
Northville/Spa Catholic winner vs. Bishop Gibbons, noon
Argyle-Fort Edward/Hartford winner vs. Salem, 1:30 p.m.
Class B Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners, 3 p.m.
Quarterfinal winners, 4:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
State Wrestling Tournament at MVP Arena, Albany, 9 a.m.
---Sunday, Feb. 26---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Quarterfinals
(at Hudson Valley CC)
TBA
Class A Quarterfinals
(at Siena College)
Burnt Hills/Scotia winner vs. Lansingburgh, 11:30 a.m.
Mohonasen/Gloversville winner vs. Troy, 1 p.m.
Queensbury/Averill Park winner vs. Hudson Falls, 2:30 p.m.
South High/Columbia winner vs. Amsterdam, 4:30 p.m.
Class C Quarterfinals
Whitehall/Schoharie winner vs. Hoosic Valley at Hudson Valley CC, 11:30 a.m.
Warrensburg vs. Saratoga Catholic at Siena College, 6 p.m.
---Monday, Feb. 27---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Cool Insuring Arena)
Class CC Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners, 5 p.m.
Quarterfinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
Class C Semifinal
Quarterfinal winners, 8 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Hudson Valley CC)
Class AA Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners, 4:30 p.m.
Quarterfinal winners, 6 p.m.
Class C Final
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class D Semifinals
TBA
---Tuesday, Feb. 28---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Cool Insuring Arena)
Class B Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners, 5 p.m.
Quarterfinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
Class C Final
Quarterfinal winners, 8 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class D Semifinals
at best seeds, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Hudson Valley CC)
Class A Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners, 4:30 p.m.
Quarterfinal winners, 6 p.m.
Class CC Final
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class C Semifinals
Ticonderoga at Northern Adirondack, 6 p.m.
Moriah at Northeastern Clinton, 6 p.m.
---Wednesday, March 1---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Cool Insuring Arena)
Class A Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners, 5 p.m.
Quarterfinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
Class D Semifinal
Quarterfinal winners, 8 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class C Semifinals
Ticonderoga at Moriah, 6 p.m.
Northern Adirondack at Northeastern Clinton, 6 p.m.
---Thursday, March 2---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Cool Insuring Arena)
Class AA Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners, 5 p.m.
Quarterfinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
Class D Semifinal
Quarterfinal winners, 8 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Hudson Valley CC)
Class D Final
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Class B Final
Semifinals winners, 7:45 p.m.
---Friday, March 3---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Cool Insuring Arena)
Class C Final
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
Class CC Final
Semifinal winners, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Hudson Valley CC)
Class C-CC Playoff
Class C, CC champions, 4:30 p.m.
Class A Final
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Class AA Final
Semifinal winners, 7:45 p.m.
---Saturday, March 4---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Cool Insuring Arena)
Class D Final
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
Class B Final
Semifinal winners, 12:45 p.m.
Class A Final
Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.
Class AA Final
Semifinal winners, 4:15 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
(at Clinton Comm. College)
Class C Final
Semifinal winners, 2:15 p.m.
Class D Final
Semifinal winners, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section VII Tournament
(at Clinton Comm. College)
Class C Final
Semifinal winners, noon
Class D Final
Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.
---Sunday, March 5---
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class CC-C Playoff
Class C, CC champions at Cohoes, 1 p.m.
BRACKETS: Sectional boys and girls basketball
Class AA Boys Basketball
Class A Boys Basketball
Class B Boys Basketball
Class CC Boys Basketball
Class C Boys Basketball
Class D Boys Basketball
Section VII Boys Basketball
Class AA Girls Basketball
Class A Girls Basketball
Class B Girls Basketball
Class CC Girls Basketball
Class C Girls Basketball
Class D Girls Basketball
Section VII Girls Basketball
In this Series
PREP ROUNDUP: Stories, photos, scores and brackets from sectional playoffs
-
ROUNDUP: Horses rally past Raiders; Glens Falls, Warrensburg, H-L, LG post wins
-
ROUNDUP: Burghers edge B-K; Whitehall, Bolton, Cambridge, Greenwich, Corinth also win
-
PHOTOS: Schuylerville vs. Mechanicville boys basketball
- 6 updates