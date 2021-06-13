Sectional Championship Schedule

The schedule for the remaining Sectional championship games, weather permitting:
---MONDAY---
GIRLS LACROSSE
Section II Tournament
Class A Final
Shenendehowa at Bethlehem, 7 p.m.
Class B Final
Burnt Hills at Queensbury, 5 p.m.
BASEBALL
Section VII Tournament
Class D Final
Chazy at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Section VII Tournament
Class D Final
Johnsburg-Minerva vs. Boquet Valley at Elizabethtown, 4:30 p.m.
---TUESDAY---
BASEBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Final
Shaker at CBA, 4 p.m.
Class A Final
Troy at Burnt Hills, 4 p.m.
Class B Final
Ichabod Crane at Broadalbin-Perth, 4 p.m.
Class C Final
Lake George at Canajoharie, 4 p.m.
Class D Final
Fort Ann at Germantown, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Section II Tournament
Class B Final
Tamarac at Ichabod Crane, 4 p.m.
Class C Final
Lake George at Chatham, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Section II Tournament
Class A Final
Shaker vs. Guilderland at Amsterdam, 4 p.m.
Class B Final
Ballston Spa vs. Burnt Hills at Amsterdam, 6:30 p.m.
Class C Final
South Glens Falls vs. La Salle at Schuylerville, 6:30 p.m.
Class D Final
Johnstown at Schuylerville, 4 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Section II Tournament
Class C Final
Scotia at Averill Park, 4:15 p.m.
Class D Final
Schuylerville at Holy Names, 4:15 p.m.
BRACKETS: Spring sectional playoff pairings (updated)
Baseball: Class AA
Baseball: Class A
Baseball: Class B
Baseball: Class C
Baseball: Class D
Baseball: Sect. VII, Class D
Softball: Class AA
Softball: Class A
Softball: Class B
Softball: Class C
Softball: Class D
Softball: Sect. VII, Class D
Boys Lacrosse: Class A
Boys Lacrosse: Class B
Boys Lacrosse: Class C
Boys Lacrosse: Class D
Girls Lacrosse: Class A
Girls Lacrosse: Class B
Girls Lacrosse: Class C
Girls Lacrosse: Class D
Prep Roundup: Stories, photos, scores and brackets for sectional playoffs
A roundup of our stories, photos and scores from Saturday's sectional play, as well as our updated brackets.
South High beat Amsterdam 5-0 on Saturday to claim the Class A title of the Section II Softball Tournament.
Fort Ann reached the Section II finals with the help of a solo home run and a strong pitching performance.
Lake George pulled out a 5-4 win in eight innings over Chatham on Saturday in a Class C semifinal of the Section II Baseball Tournament.
Lake George beat Whitehall 7-0 on Saturday to earn a trip to the Section II finals.
Photos from Saturday's Section II baseball semifinal between Fort Ann and Argyle. Fort Ann was a 1-0 winner.
Warrensburg gave the top seed a tough game, but lost in the Class C softball semifinals.
Top-seeded Germantown fended off an upset bid from Hartford-Fort Edward in a Class D baseball semifinal at Bard College.
Tamarac advanced to the Class B title game in the Section II Softball Tournament on Saturday.
Brackets for Section II baseball, softball, boys lacrosse and girls lacrosse tournaments, updated through Saturday's games.