Sectional Championship Schedule
The schedule for the remaining Sectional championship games, weather permitting:

---MONDAY---

GIRLS LACROSSE

Section II Tournament

Class A Final

Shenendehowa at Bethlehem, 7 p.m.

Class B Final

Burnt Hills at Queensbury, 5 p.m.

BASEBALL

Section VII Tournament

Class D Final

Chazy at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Section VII Tournament

Class D Final

Johnsburg-Minerva vs. Boquet Valley at Elizabethtown, 4:30 p.m.

---TUESDAY---

BASEBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Final

Shaker at CBA, 4 p.m.

Class A Final

Troy at Burnt Hills, 4 p.m.

Class B Final

Ichabod Crane at Broadalbin-Perth, 4 p.m.

Class C Final

Lake George at Canajoharie, 4 p.m.

Class D Final

Fort Ann at Germantown, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Section II Tournament

Class B Final

Tamarac at Ichabod Crane, 4 p.m.

Class C Final

Lake George at Chatham, 4 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Section II Tournament

Class A Final

Shaker vs. Guilderland at Amsterdam, 4 p.m.

Class B Final

Ballston Spa vs. Burnt Hills at Amsterdam, 6:30 p.m.

Class C Final

South Glens Falls vs. La Salle at Schuylerville, 6:30 p.m.

Class D Final

Johnstown at Schuylerville, 4 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Section II Tournament

Class C Final

Scotia at Averill Park, 4:15 p.m.

Class D Final

Schuylerville at Holy Names, 4:15 p.m.

