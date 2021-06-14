Sectional Championship Schedule (updated)

The schedule for the remaining Sectional championship games, weather permitting:
---MONDAY---
GIRLS LACROSSE
Section II Tournament
Class A Final
Shenendehowa at Bethlehem, 7 p.m.
Class B Final
Burnt Hills at Queensbury, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Section VII Tournament
Class C Semifinals
Lake Placid at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake at N. Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.
---TUESDAY---
BASEBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Final
Shaker at CBA, 4 p.m.
Class A Final
Troy at Burnt Hills, 4 p.m.
Class B Final
Ichabod Crane at Broadalbin-Perth, 4 p.m.
Class C Final
Lake George at Canajoharie, 4 p.m.
Class D Final
Fort Ann at Germantown, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Section II Tournament
Class B Final
Tamarac at Ichabod Crane, 4 p.m.
Class C Final
Lake George at Chatham, 4 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class C Final
Semifinal winners at better seed, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Section II Tournament
Class A Final
Shaker vs. Guilderland at Amsterdam, 4 p.m.
Class B Final
Ballston Spa vs. Burnt Hills at Amsterdam, 6:30 p.m.
Class C Final
South Glens Falls vs. La Salle at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.
Class D Final
Johnstown at Schuylerville, 4 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Section II Tournament
Class C Final
Scotia at Averill Park, 4:15 p.m.
Class D Final
Schuylerville at Holy Names, 4:15 p.m.