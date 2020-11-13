Section II sets dates for winter sports

Section II has set Dec. 14 as the start date for winter high school sports, but at this point, it won't include competition in basketball, hockey or wrestling.

The announcement on Friday gives the green light for low- and moderate-risk sports to practice on that date and later engage in competition. Those sports include bowling, skiing, gymnastics, indoor track and swimming.

High-risk sports — basketball, hockey and wrestling — can't begin unless the state changes its policy. The state has banned competition in high-risk sports since the beginning of the school year.

If the state hasn't approved high-risk play by Dec. 14, Section II will push the start of those seasons back to Jan. 4.

It will now be up to local leagues and individual schools whether they want to play any sports during the winter season. During the fall, the Adirondack and Wasaren leagues elected not to play any sports. The Foothills Council offered only cross country, golf and girls tennis.

Section II said sectional competition would only take place if the New York State Public High School Athletic Association holds state championships. If there are no state playoffs, then seasons will conclude with any league championships that are held.