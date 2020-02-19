Section II basketball seedings, by the numbers

1 — The North Warren boys earned the No. 1 seed in Class D.

3 — The number of boys games involving all-local teams in the play-in and opening rounds: South Glens Falls vs. Queensbury (A), Schuylerville vs. Greenwich (B) and Salem vs. Cambridge (C). In Class D, Fort Ann and Argyle face each other in the quarterfinals.

4 — The number of local girls teams that received No. 1 seeds for the Section II tournament: Saratoga Springs (AA), Queensbury (A), Cambridge (C) and Fort Edward (D).

5 — Total number of Class C sectional titles won by the Cambridge girls, including the last two for the defending state champions.

7 — Number of consecutive games the North Warren boys have won entering the tournament.

9 — The streak of Adirondack League teams winning Class D girls sectional titles, snapped by Bishop Gibbons last season.

11 — Number of games 6-foot-8 Hudson Falls center Jonathan Beagle has scored at least 20 points.

12 — The number of consecutive wins for Lake George's boys in the Section II Tournament.