Section II announces dates for condensed high school sports seasons

Section II on Tuesday announced dates for condensed interscholastic sports seasons for the rest of the school year.

With the New York State Public High School Athletic Association releasing updated guidance on sports amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic, higher-risk sports may begin practice and games on Monday, Feb. 1.

High-risk winter sports are boys and girls basketball, wrestling and ice hockey. Bowling, alpine and Nordic skiing, and boys swimming have been approved since December.

Pending approval from the county health departments across the Capital District, the winter sports season in Section II would run until March 13, two weeks later than originally proposed.

The "Fall II season" — where high-risk sports like football and volleyball were moved from the fall — is scheduled to run from March 7 to May. The spring sports season is set for May 3 to June 25. However, baseball practice would begin on April 28 because of the 10 required practice rule.

Section II President Joe Sapienza said in a statement, "This is great news for our Section 2 and all NYS student-athletes! We will now be able to achieve our goal of providing opportunities for athletic competition for all our approved sports during the 2020-2021 school year."