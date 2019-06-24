{{featured_button_text}}

STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. — Scott Berliner, PGA assistant pro at Hiland Golf Club, shot a 2-under 36-33-69 in the NENY PGA Pro Classic Series No. 3 on Monday at Stockbridge Golf Club.

Berliner, who had four birdies, won by two strokes over Mike Decker of Shaker Ridge Country Club and Peter Gerard of Mill Road Acres. Berliner is currently first in the Champions Cup Player of the Year standings through five events.

In the Legends Division, Mike McAllister, assistant pro at Glens Falls Country Club, finished first with his plus-2 finish of 37-36-73.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments