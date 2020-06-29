Scott Berliner captures Donald Ross Classic
Scott Berliner captures Donald Ross Classic

QUEENSBURY — Saratoga Spa Golf Course assistant pro Scott Berliner won the first major of the season in the Donald Ross Classic at Glens Falls Country Club.

Berliner shot a 3-under par 68 in a tournament that was reduced to 18 holes on Monday, after a storm before Sunday's first round had rendered The Sagamore Resort's course unplayable.

Finishing second behind Berliner with even-par 71s were Scott Battiste of Eagle Crest Golf Club and Dal Daily of Battenkill Country Club.

