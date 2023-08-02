In less than a week this summer, Amy Moreau went from recent university graduate to a professional — two times over.

The former Schuylerville standout had completed a five-year career with the University of Massachusetts women's lacrosse team, earning Atlantic-10 Midfielder of the Year and first-team all-conference honors.

Then things really started happening for her in early July.

On July 7, she signed to play professional lacrosse with Athletes Unlimited, a league that promotes women's sports in a unique way.

Six days later, Moreau was hired as an assistant coach for the Davidson College women's lacrosse team in North Carolina.

"It was kind of a whirlwind week," said Moreau, who received her master's degree in business analytics but plans to coach for as long as she can.

She was on a call from Sparks, Maryland, the home of USA Lacrosse and the home base for the Athletes Unlimited women's lacrosse league. Other than a quick trip to Davidson last week to get onboarded at the school, she has been living in a hotel with other athletes for the four-week lacrosse season.

Moreau, 23, said she got connected to Athletes Unlimited through her coach at UMass, Jana Drummond. A midfielder, Moreau was not drafted initially, but she later received an email inviting her to play in the league.

"It was a wonderful surprise," Moreau said.

Moreau, who also played soccer and indoor track at Schuylerville, finished her UMass career with 55 goals and 21 assists. She recorded career highs of 35 goals and 15 assists this past season, in which she helped the Minutewomen to a 16-3 record and a berth in the NCAA tournament. Moreau also finished her career with 151 draw controls — fifth-best in program history — as well as 100 ground balls and 74 caused turnovers.

Now she plays in a league that features some of the best female lacrosse players in the world.

"It's a thrill being around these players that I always looked up to — I had a little imposter syndrome at the beginning, but I'm learning that I deserve to be here," Moreau said.

Athletes Unlimited was founded a few years ago to provide a professional platform for female athletes in lacrosse, basketball, volleyball and softball in North America, rather than playing overseas. Playing in a central hub model rather than specific cities, the league is centered on athletes, giving them a chance to both excel in their sport and have a financial stake in their success.

"It definitely brings a lot of attention to women's lacrosse," Moreau said. "We're not at a place where we can sustain our own league, so this is a perfect place to start."

In Athletes Unlimited's unique format, the 56 athletes in the league are divided into four teams, and the teams are redrafted each week. Players receive points for both team and individual performance — accumulating win points for each quarter and game won, and points for individual statistics, including defense.

The top four points leaders at the end of each week become team captains for the following week, and draft their teams on Mondays for that week.

"Week to week, it's a different team," Moreau said. "Rather than the same teams playing each other all the time, it's a different group of girls each week, a different dynamic."

Teams play three games a week. The rules differ slightly from college rules, and the game is played 10-on-10 in four 10-minute quarters, with a smaller field (90 yards by 60 yards) and a 60-second shot clock.

"It's a faster game, you're challenged every week to raise your game," Moreau said. "Defense has been great because you can check more. There are fewer fouls called — they kind of let us play."

Moreau said she feels like she's learning the game again, much like she did when she arrived on the UMass campus in Amherst five years ago.

"My coaches saw the athlete in me and used that to make me a player," she said. "It was a lot of watching, listening and learning from everyone, and I'm repeating that process now.

"These girls are the top players in the world," she added, "so just being able to listen to them in the huddle and learn from them, and being able to build off of that has been a great experience."