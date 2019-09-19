{{featured_button_text}}

SCHUYLERVILLE — Former Schuylerville girls soccer coach Michael Kopp was inducted into the SUNY Oneonta Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Kopp was a four-year starter for the Red Dragons men's soccer team from 1984-87, helping the team to a 51-24-4 record and one SUNYAC title. Kopp was a NSCAA Division I All-Area Player in 1987 and was twice chosen as an honorable mention All-Conference player. He was also an Oneonta Scholar Athlete and received the conference's Dr. Sam Molnar Scholar Athlete award.

Kopp, an aide at Schuylerville High School, coached the Black Horses' girls soccer team from 2015-17, leading the team to a 36-10-6 record.

