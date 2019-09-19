SCHUYLERVILLE — Former Schuylerville girls soccer coach Michael Kopp was inducted into the SUNY Oneonta Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday.
Kopp was a four-year starter for the Red Dragons men's soccer team from 1984-87, helping the team to a 51-24-4 record and one SUNYAC title. Kopp was a NSCAA Division I All-Area Player in 1987 and was twice chosen as an honorable mention All-Conference player. He was also an Oneonta Scholar Athlete and received the conference's Dr. Sam Molnar Scholar Athlete award.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Kopp, an aide at Schuylerville High School, coached the Black Horses' girls soccer team from 2015-17, leading the team to a 36-10-6 record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.