Schroon Lake girls gets top seed in Section VII

Schroon Lake snagged the top seed in Class D for the Section VII Girls Basketball Tournament on Sunday.
The Wildcats will host the Indian Lake-Long Lake/Crown Point winner in a quarterfinal game on Thursday. Fifth-seeded Bolton will play on the road Thursday in a quarterfinal against Seton Catholic.
In the Class D boys tournament, Schroon Lake got the third seed and will host Keene in a Friday quarterfinal. Fifth-seeded Newcomb will travel to Boquet Valley while eighth-seeded Johnsburg-Minerva visits No. 1 seed Crown Point.
Finals in both classes will be played March 5 at Clinton Community College.
In Class C, the Ticonderoga girls are seeded fifth and will visit fourth-seeded Lake Placid for a Wednesday quarterfinal.