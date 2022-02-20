 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Schroon Lake girls gets top seed in Section VII

Schroon Lake snagged the top seed in Class D for the Section VII Girls Basketball Tournament on Sunday.

The Wildcats will host the Indian Lake-Long Lake/Crown Point winner in a quarterfinal game on Thursday. Fifth-seeded Bolton will play on the road Thursday in a quarterfinal against Seton Catholic.

In the Class D boys tournament, Schroon Lake got the third seed and will host Keene in a Friday quarterfinal. Fifth-seeded Newcomb will travel to Boquet Valley while eighth-seeded Johnsburg-Minerva visits No. 1 seed Crown Point.

Finals in both classes will be played March 5 at Clinton Community College.

In Class C, the Ticonderoga girls are seeded fifth and will visit fourth-seeded Lake Placid for a Wednesday quarterfinal.

