Schroon Lake girls gets top seed in Section VII

Schroon Lake snagged the top seed in Class D for the Section VII Girls Basketball Tournament on Sunday.

The Wildcats will host the Indian Lake-Long Lake/Crown Point winner in a quarterfinal game on Thursday. Fifth-seeded Bolton will play on the road Thursday in a quarterfinal against Seton Catholic.

In the Class D boys tournament, Schroon Lake got the third seed and will host Keene in a Friday quarterfinal. Fifth-seeded Newcomb will travel to Boquet Valley while eighth-seeded Johnsburg-Minerva visits No. 1 seed Crown Point.

Finals in both classes will be played March 5 at Clinton Community College.

In Class C, the Ticonderoga girls are seeded fifth and will visit fourth-seeded Lake Placid for a Wednesday quarterfinal.

Section VII Tournament GIRLS BASKETBALL Class D Opening Round — Tuesday 9. Indian Lake-Long Lake at 8. Crown Point, 6 p.m. Class D Quarterfinals — Thursday IL-LL/Crown Point winner at 1. Schroon Lake, 6 p.m. 5. Bolton at 4. Seton Catholic, 6 p.m. 6. Willsboro at 3. Keene, 6 p.m. 7. Chazy at 2. Boquet Valley, 6 p.m. Class C Quarterfinals — Wednesday 5. Ticonderoga at 4. Lake Placid, 6 p.m. BOYS BASKETBALL Class D Quarterfinals — Friday 8. Johnsburg-Minerva at 1. Crown Point, 6 p.m. 5. Newcomb at 4. Boquet Valley, 6 p.m. 6. Keene at 3. Schroon Lake, 6 p.m. 7. Willsboro at 2. Seton Catholic, 6 p.m.

