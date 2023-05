Cole Schilling of Argyle, who won the Adirondack League singles title earlier this season, was named the league's Most Valuable Player for boys tennis recently.

Whitehall placed three players on the first team — Troy Austin, Tristan Foote and Cash Burgey. Also on the first team are Eli Morin of Johnsburg-Minerva, AJ Moore of Warrensburg, Jake Durkee of Argyle, Caeden Wilson of Hadley-Luzerne, Jaden Maxwell of North Warren and MJ Sprague of Corinth.