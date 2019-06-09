{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Ryer Schermerhorn, 11, ran the mile in 7:31, the 50 meters in 8.2 seconds and the 100 in 17.2 seconds in last week’s Adirondack Runners Summer Track Series meet, the first of the season.

Joel Gaetano (age 5) ran 50 meters in 16.1 seconds and the the 100 in 27.2 seconds. Kelsey Pratt (2) ran 50 meters in 20.5 seconds. Justin Tully (6) ran 50 meters in 8.9 seconds, the 100 in 21.9 seconds, the 200 in 42.2 seconds and the 400 in 1:44.4. His sister Jillian (4) did 14.9 seconds in the 50 and 29.0 seconds in the 100. Matthew DiCapiro (14) ran the 100 in 14.0 seconds, the 200 in 33.2 seconds and the 400 in 1:49.0.

In the 4-by-100 relay, the team of Austin Lethbridge (14), Gavin Lethbridge (10), Ryan Blanchard (14) and Tyler Mango ran 1:12.3.

The series is run on Tuesdays in June and July at 6 p.m. at the Queensbury High School track. All ages are welcome. There are no charges for the series.

