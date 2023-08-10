It’s the end of an era.

Sunday, Sports Editor Greg Brownell retires after 41 years of remarkable, selfless service to the greater Glens Falls community.

I started an internship at The Post-Star about the same year Greg started here, 1982.

He was fresh out of college at Plattsburgh State. I was still in college at Middlebury.

We worked together for many years. I cherish those years, because Greg, whether he knew it or not, served as a mentor to me. He was also a good friend, and remains so all of these decades later.

Mark Behan, who also worked at the paper eventually becoming the assistant publisher, before starting Behan Communications, thinks Greg might be the longest-tenured Post-Star employee ever.

“If not, he’s in the top three,” Mark told me.

“Greg is an institution and a community treasure” he continued. “He was part of one of the finest community sports departments in the country.”

Not only did Greg manage the coverage of 50-plus high schools, he also had professional teams (hockey, baseball and basketball), semi-professional teams (Greenjackets football), horse racing at Saratoga Race Course, and the state basketball tournaments to cover.

And he did with pure class, kindness and humility.

Over his career, Greg won dozens of awards for his outstanding work, but it was never about him.

Mike Mender, a longtime colleague of Greg’s, told me, “Whenever our paths cross, he always asks about my kids and how they are doing. He never talks about himself and his many journalistic successes. He focuses on others and is self-effacing. Truly humble.”

Greg Luckenbaugh said, “Greg and I worked side-by-side for seven good, challenging years in the ‘80s. For a good portion of those times, it was just the two of us trying to make things work on a shoestring budget.

“I remember one stretch where I think Greg worked 31 straight days. Talk about dedication! And I’m certain that Greg continued to be his steady-as a-metronome after I left to become an English teacher,” Luckenbaugh said.

He did.

“One thing in particular I envied Greg for was his willingness to help others,” said Don Lehman, who worked with him for decades. “When the newsroom underwent round after round of cuts, Greg stepped up to help with breaking news, photos and whatever else the news side folks asked. He was always just a steady presence in the newsroom.”

Lately, he loved covering local fires in the middle of the night, or floods, or snowstorms. He loved covering snowstorms and train stories.

But mostly he loved covering sports, especially girls’ sports. He made sure that girls got the same level of coverage as the boys. He wasn’t under any edict to do it. He just did it because it was the right thing to do.

“Greg was always interested in the accomplishments of real people,” Mark Behan said. “It was what fueled his wonderful coverage.”

Tim Reynolds, now a big-time writer for Associated Press but once a sports writer at The Post-Star, said this on Facebook.

“Greg was the most meticulous, organized, unflappable reporter I ever worked with,” Tim wrote. “His Adirondack Red Wings coverage showed me what it takes to be a pro in this business…I would argue he means as much to the sports fabric of our community as Ned Harkness and Bill Dineen. He has touched a lot of lives.”

And we are all the better for it.

So thank you, Greg Brownell. For your kindness. For your integrity. For your humility. For your 42 years of dedication to this area’s sporting community.

Have fun riding the rails and visiting obscure ballparks and watching Australian Rules Football in the middle of the night. Just please know what a difference you made.

Your work here will never be forgotten.

Gordon Woodworth is a local journalist, former writer at The Post-Star and sports enthusiast.