Saugerties keeps Dragons' bats quiet

GLENS FALLS — Starter Zach Byron and two relievers held the Glens Falls Dragons to four hits on Monday as Saugerties posted a 3-1 win in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at East Field.
The Stallions scored twice in the fifth on Colin Mackle’s RBI double and Max Morris’s run-scoring single. The visitors added another run in the ninth on a wild pitch.
The Dragons plated their only run in the seventh on Joseph Curci’s RBI double.
Tyler Mattison of Fort Ann was drafted by the Detroit Tigers on Monday.
Christopher Grome was the tough-luck loser for the Dragons, giving up two runs on six hits. Andrew Huffman didn’t allow a hit over the final three innings.
Glens Falls (7-24) visits Amsterdam on Tuesday night.