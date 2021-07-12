 Skip to main content
Saugerties keeps Dragons' bats quiet
GLENS FALLS — Starter Zach Byron and two relievers held the Glens Falls Dragons to four hits on Monday as Saugerties posted a 3-1 win in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at East Field.

The Stallions scored twice in the fifth on Colin Mackle’s RBI double and Max Morris’s run-scoring single. The visitors added another run in the ninth on a wild pitch.

The Dragons plated their only run in the seventh on Joseph Curci’s RBI double.

Christopher Grome was the tough-luck loser for the Dragons, giving up two runs on six hits. Andrew Huffman didn’t allow a hit over the final three innings.

Glens Falls (7-24) visits Amsterdam on Tuesday night.

