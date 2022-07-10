Saugerties hands Dragons another loss

GLENS FALLS — Saugerties scored five runs in the third inning and nine more in the seventh to beat the Glens Falls Dragons 17-4 on Sunday at East Field.

The Dragons, who fell to 6-26 in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, are on the road against Oneonta on Monday. It was Glens Falls’ fifth loss in the last six games.

The Dragons scored the first two runs of the game in the first inning, on Mario Cubello’s RBI single and Cory Listing’s sacrifice fly. The Dragons added two more in the fifth on a ground out and a passed ball.

Saugerties starter Alex Canney settled down after the first inning and held Glens Falls to three hits over four innings. Ryan Parker pitched the final three innings for the Stallions.

Saugerties racked up 13 hits and 13 walks off four Glens Falls pitchers. Starter Ben Hladun took the loss, giving up five runs over two innings.

Garrett Michel hit a two-run homer and Jake Skrine and Evan Goforth hit RBI doubles during the Stallions’ fifth-inning rally. Saugerties sent 15 batters to the plate in the seventh inning.

Cubello was the Dragons’ top hitter, going 2 for 4.