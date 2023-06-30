SAUGERTIES — Carson Clark singled home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning as Saugerties beat the Glens Falls Dragons 2-1 in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball Game on Friday night.

The Dragons begin a three-game homestand on Saturday night with a 7 p.m. game against Boonville at East Field.

The Dragons scored their lone run in the sixth on an Odilio Cespedes RBI single. The Stallions answered in the bottom of the inning on a sacrifice fly.

Shaun Shipley got the win for Saugerties, pitching a flawless ninth. Michael Pratte went 3 for 3 for the Dragons.