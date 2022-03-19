 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday's State Tournament Boxscores

Saturday's boxscores:

AVOCA-PRATTSBURGH 70,
HEUVELTON 58

Class D Final

Avoca-Prattsburgh (27-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Sawyer Devoe;4;0;2;10

Evan Campell;1;1;0;5

Macoy Putnam;1;2;3;11

Tucker Gerych;2;0;0;4

Caleb Johnson;1;1;0;5

Hayden Abbott;3;1;2;11

Pacey Hopkins;5;1;11;24

Jamel Crowder;0;0;0;0

Totals;17;6;18;70

Heuvelton (23-5)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Hunter Venette;1;1;0;5

Cole Rickett;3;0;2;8

Nathan Marshaw;3;2;4;16

Jededia Crayford;1;3;0;11

Lucas Thornhill;1;0;1;3

Tristan Lovely;6;0;1;13

Connor Phillips;1;0;0;2

Totals;16;6;8;58

Avoca-Pratts.;21;16;14;19 — 70

Heuvelton;12;9;19;18 — 58

Other stats: Devoe (A-P) 13 rebounds, 7 assists. Lovley (Heu) 7 rebounds. Mashaw (Heu) 4 assists.

MANHASSET 69, POUGHKEEPSIE 55

Class A State Semifinal

Poughkeepsie (18-9)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jahlyl Morgan;2;0;5;9

Daevon Robinson;1;0;2;4

Kaiden Birdsong;0;0;0;0

Jaysean Morgan;9;1;4;25

Jai Elting;1;0;0;2

Dahomey Francis;4;1;0;11

Savion Nesbitt;1;0;2;4

Kymani Palmatier;0;0;0;0

Totals;18;2;13;55

Manhasset (24-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Mike Notias;3;3;1;16

James Notias;2;0;6;10

Mike Mastando;0;0;0;0

Matt Perfetto;1;0;3;5

Chris Diskin;0;0;0;0

Liam Buckley;3;1;0;9

Liam Connor;7;2;9;29

James Morris;0;0;0;0

Totals;16;6;19;69

Poughkeepsie;10;13;10;22 — 55

Manhasset;12;15;23;19 — 69

Other stats: Francis (P) 6 rebounds. Jah. Morgan (P) 5 rebounds. Jay. Morgan (P) 5 rebounds. Connor (Man) 11 rebounds. Buckley (Man) 7 rebounds. M. Notias (Man) 5 rebounds. J. Notias (Man) 5 assists. Perfetto (Man) 3 assists.

NEW HARTFORD 52, AMHERST 50

Class A State Semifinal

New Hartford (24-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Andrew Durr;3;1;0;9

Jake Martynuik;0;0;0;0

Connor Karwowski;2;0;0;4

Garrett Johnson;0;0;0;0

Will Trela;1;2;0;8

Colton Suriano;1;0;1;3

Zach Philipkoski;6;1;13;28

Totals;13;4;14;52

Amherst (23-3)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Nick Moore;5;0;0;10

Josh Bugiera;0;0;0;0

Wyatt Bair;0;0;0;0

Gary Johnson;3;0;2;8

Teddy McDuffie;9;0;2;20

Ahmir Dunn;4;0;0;8

Beau Haubeil;1;0;2;4

Totals;22;0;6;50

New Hartford;10;14;11;17 — 52

Amherst;6;15;11;18 — 50

Other stats: Philipkoski (NH) 7 rebounds. Karwowski (NH) 7 rebounds. Suriano (NH) 6 rebounds. McDuffie (Am) 21 rebounds. Bugiera (Am) 5 rebounds. Moore (Am) 4 rebounds.

FRIENDS ACADEMY 56,
SETON CATHOLIC 50

 Class B State Semifinal

Friends Academy (23-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

C.J. Williams;7;0;4;18

Gabe Ferencz;3;0;4;10

Chris Clark;0;0;0;0

Ziad Ashmawy;0;1;0;3

Logan Mott;1;1;2;7

Malachi Polson;6;1;0;15

Jackson O'Brien;1;0;1;3

Totals;18;3;11;56

Seton Catholic (20-3)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Andrew Erickson;1;2;0;8

Kaelin Thomas;6;2;5;23

Anthony Rogers;0;0;0;0

Michael Bucko;2;1;0;7

Jaden Short;3;0;3;9

Michael Lee;0;0;0;0

Max Bergman;0;1;0;3

Totals;12;6;8;50

Friends Acad.;11;15;9;21 — 56

Seton Catholic;13;13;15;9 — 50

Other stats: Williams (Friends) 12 rebounds. O'Brien (Friends) 5 rebounds. Ferencz (Friends) 4 assists. Thomas (Seton) 8 rebounds. Bucko (Seton) 4 rebounds.

ICHABOD CRANE 53, ALLEGANY-LIMESTONE 43

Class B State Semifinal

Ichabod Crane (20-7)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Quinn Rapport;1;0;0;2

Alex Schmidt;4;1;6;17

Avery Clickman;3;1;0;9

Jack Mullins;1;0;0;2

Brett Richards;5;0;9;19

Daniel Warner;2;0;0;4

Totals;16;2;15;53

Allegany-Limestone (19-8)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Gabe Ramadhan;0;1;0;3

Tyler Curran;5;3;4;23

Anthony Decapua;1;0;0;2

Maddox Delong;1;0;0;2

Huddy Kwiatkowski;0;1;0;3

Mike Frederick;1;0;0;2

Andrew Giardini;4;0;0;8

Totals;12;5;4;43

Ichabod Crane;10;16;13;14 — 53

Allegany-Lime.;14;15;5;9 — 43

Other stats: Richards (Crane) 14 rebounds, 3 assists. Schmidt (Crane) 6 rebounds. Decapua (A-L) 5 rebounds. Curran (A-L) 4 assists. Ramadhan (A-L) 3 assists.

