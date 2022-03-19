Saturday's State Tournament Boxscores

Saturday's boxscores:
AVOCA-PRATTSBURGH 70,
HEUVELTON 58
Class D Final
Avoca-Prattsburgh (27-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Sawyer Devoe;4;0;2;10
Evan Campell;1;1;0;5
Macoy Putnam;1;2;3;11
Tucker Gerych;2;0;0;4
Caleb Johnson;1;1;0;5
Hayden Abbott;3;1;2;11
Pacey Hopkins;5;1;11;24
Jamel Crowder;0;0;0;0
Totals;17;6;18;70
Heuvelton (23-5)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Hunter Venette;1;1;0;5
Cole Rickett;3;0;2;8
Nathan Marshaw;3;2;4;16
Jededia Crayford;1;3;0;11
Lucas Thornhill;1;0;1;3
Tristan Lovely;6;0;1;13
Connor Phillips;1;0;0;2
Totals;16;6;8;58
Avoca-Pratts.;21;16;14;19 — 70
Heuvelton;12;9;19;18 — 58
Other stats: Devoe (A-P) 13 rebounds, 7 assists. Lovley (Heu) 7 rebounds. Mashaw (Heu) 4 assists.
MANHASSET 69, POUGHKEEPSIE 55
Class A State Semifinal
Poughkeepsie (18-9)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jahlyl Morgan;2;0;5;9
Daevon Robinson;1;0;2;4
Kaiden Birdsong;0;0;0;0
Jaysean Morgan;9;1;4;25
Jai Elting;1;0;0;2
Dahomey Francis;4;1;0;11
Savion Nesbitt;1;0;2;4
Kymani Palmatier;0;0;0;0
Totals;18;2;13;55
Manhasset (24-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Mike Notias;3;3;1;16
James Notias;2;0;6;10
Mike Mastando;0;0;0;0
Matt Perfetto;1;0;3;5
Chris Diskin;0;0;0;0
Liam Buckley;3;1;0;9
Liam Connor;7;2;9;29
James Morris;0;0;0;0
Totals;16;6;19;69
Poughkeepsie;10;13;10;22 — 55
Manhasset;12;15;23;19 — 69
Other stats: Francis (P) 6 rebounds. Jah. Morgan (P) 5 rebounds. Jay. Morgan (P) 5 rebounds. Connor (Man) 11 rebounds. Buckley (Man) 7 rebounds. M. Notias (Man) 5 rebounds. J. Notias (Man) 5 assists. Perfetto (Man) 3 assists.
NEW HARTFORD 52, AMHERST 50
Class A State Semifinal
New Hartford (24-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Andrew Durr;3;1;0;9
Jake Martynuik;0;0;0;0
Connor Karwowski;2;0;0;4
Garrett Johnson;0;0;0;0
Will Trela;1;2;0;8
Colton Suriano;1;0;1;3
Zach Philipkoski;6;1;13;28
Totals;13;4;14;52
Amherst (23-3)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Nick Moore;5;0;0;10
Josh Bugiera;0;0;0;0
Wyatt Bair;0;0;0;0
Gary Johnson;3;0;2;8
Teddy McDuffie;9;0;2;20
Ahmir Dunn;4;0;0;8
Beau Haubeil;1;0;2;4
Totals;22;0;6;50
New Hartford;10;14;11;17 — 52
Amherst;6;15;11;18 — 50
Other stats: Philipkoski (NH) 7 rebounds. Karwowski (NH) 7 rebounds. Suriano (NH) 6 rebounds. McDuffie (Am) 21 rebounds. Bugiera (Am) 5 rebounds. Moore (Am) 4 rebounds.
FRIENDS ACADEMY 56,
SETON CATHOLIC 50
Class B State Semifinal
Friends Academy (23-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
C.J. Williams;7;0;4;18
Gabe Ferencz;3;0;4;10
Chris Clark;0;0;0;0
Ziad Ashmawy;0;1;0;3
Logan Mott;1;1;2;7
Malachi Polson;6;1;0;15
Jackson O'Brien;1;0;1;3
Totals;18;3;11;56
Seton Catholic (20-3)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Andrew Erickson;1;2;0;8
Kaelin Thomas;6;2;5;23
Anthony Rogers;0;0;0;0
Michael Bucko;2;1;0;7
Jaden Short;3;0;3;9
Michael Lee;0;0;0;0
Max Bergman;0;1;0;3
Totals;12;6;8;50
Friends Acad.;11;15;9;21 — 56
Seton Catholic;13;13;15;9 — 50
Other stats: Williams (Friends) 12 rebounds. O'Brien (Friends) 5 rebounds. Ferencz (Friends) 4 assists. Thomas (Seton) 8 rebounds. Bucko (Seton) 4 rebounds.
ICHABOD CRANE 53, ALLEGANY-LIMESTONE 43
Class B State Semifinal
Ichabod Crane (20-7)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Quinn Rapport;1;0;0;2
Alex Schmidt;4;1;6;17
Avery Clickman;3;1;0;9
Jack Mullins;1;0;0;2
Brett Richards;5;0;9;19
Daniel Warner;2;0;0;4
Totals;16;2;15;53
Allegany-Limestone (19-8)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Gabe Ramadhan;0;1;0;3
Tyler Curran;5;3;4;23
Anthony Decapua;1;0;0;2
Maddox Delong;1;0;0;2
Huddy Kwiatkowski;0;1;0;3
Mike Frederick;1;0;0;2
Andrew Giardini;4;0;0;8
Totals;12;5;4;43
Ichabod Crane;10;16;13;14 — 53
Allegany-Lime.;14;15;5;9 — 43
Other stats: Richards (Crane) 14 rebounds, 3 assists. Schmidt (Crane) 6 rebounds. Decapua (A-L) 5 rebounds. Curran (A-L) 4 assists. Ramadhan (A-L) 3 assists.