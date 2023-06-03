Saturday's scores:
SOFTBALL
State Regional Tournament
Class D Final
Salem 4, Bolton-Schroon Lake 2
BOYS LACROSSE
State Regional Tournament
Class B Final
Niskayuna 7, Yorktown 4
Sophia Keays pitched a two-hitter as Salem beat Bolton-Schroon Lake 4-2 on Saturday to earn a trip to the state softball final four.
State regional finals in baseball, softball and lacrosse will be held on Saturday as teams seek a spot in the state final four of their sport.
Hoosick Falls senior pitcher/infielder Jake Sparks has been named the Most Valuable Player in Wasaren League baseball, the league announced this week.
Foothills Council champion Queensbury placed two players on the league's baseball all-star first team, senior pitcher Adrian Caron and junior …
The Hartford-Fort Edward baseball team rolled to a 12-1 victory over Lake Placid on Thursday in a Class D regional semifinal.
Three local athletes qualified for the State Track and Field Championships on the first day of the Section II state qualifier meet.
Ollie Bolduc scored four goals Wednesday night as the Schuylerville boys lacrosse team rolled to a 15-4 Class D regional semifinal win over O'Neill.
Annabel Brennan and Margaret Puccio scored three goals each as John Jay defeated Queensbury 10-7 on Wednesday in a Class C state regional girl…
Bolton-Schroon Lake beat No. 1 seed Crown Point 15-11 on Wednesday to claim the Class D title of the Section VII Softball Tournament.
South Glens Falls senior catcher Jill Capozucca was recently named as the Most Valuable Player for Foothills Council softball.
