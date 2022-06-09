 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Saturday's state playoff schedule

From the PREP ROUNDUP: State final four coverage series
  • 0

Section II teams involved in state-level games this week:

---SATURDAY'S GAMES---

SOFTBALL

(at Moriches Athletic Comples)

Class C State Semifinal

Avon vs. Greenwich, 9 a.m.

Class A State Semifinal

Vestal vs. Troy, 11:15 a.m.

Class D Semifinal

Argyle vs. Oriskany, 11:15 a.m.

Class B State Semifinal

Depew vs. Ichabod Crane, 1:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

Class C Final

Semifinal winners, 1:30 p.m.

Class A State Final

Semifinal winners, 3:45 p.m.

Class D Final

Semifinal winners, 3:45 p.m.

Class B State Final

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

BASEBALL

Class B State Final

Schuylerville vs. Spackenkill at Binghamton University, 10 a.m.

Class A State Final

Averill Park vs. Hamburg at Binghamton University, 1 p.m.

Class C State Final

Chatham vs. Chester at Mirabito Stadium, 1 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

(at SUNY Cortland)

Class B State Final

Queensbury vs. Victor, 11:30 a.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton named honorary citizen of Brazil

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News