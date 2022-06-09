Saturday's state playoff schedule

Section II teams involved in state-level games this week:
---SATURDAY'S GAMES---
SOFTBALL
(at Moriches Athletic Comples)
Class C State Semifinal
Avon vs. Greenwich, 9 a.m.
Class A State Semifinal
Vestal vs. Troy, 11:15 a.m.
Class D Semifinal
Argyle vs. Oriskany, 11:15 a.m.
Class B State Semifinal
Depew vs. Ichabod Crane, 1:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
Class C Final
Semifinal winners, 1:30 p.m.
Class A State Final
Semifinal winners, 3:45 p.m.
Class D Final
Semifinal winners, 3:45 p.m.
Class B State Final
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
BASEBALL
Class B State Final
Schuylerville vs. Spackenkill at Binghamton University, 10 a.m.
Class A State Final
Averill Park vs. Hamburg at Binghamton University, 1 p.m.
Class C State Final
Chatham vs. Chester at Mirabito Stadium, 1 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
(at SUNY Cortland)
Class B State Final
Queensbury vs. Victor, 11:30 a.m.
In this Series
PREP ROUNDUP: State final four coverage
-
Kady Duffy's OT goal lifts QHS into state championship game (updated with videos)
-
PHOTOS: Queensbury vs. Westhampton Beach girls lax
-
Black Horses rally, move on to state final (updated with videos)
- 7 updates